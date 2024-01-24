Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performances Confirmed

Ozzy Osbourne has been hoping to make a final performance for his fans after retiring from touring and live concerts. Now, it's been confirmed that the heavy metal godfather will deliver two last shows, as a way of saying "goodbye properly." The news was shared by Ozzy's wife Sharon, who revealed the plans to the Mirror.

"He won't tour again," Sharon said, "but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly.'" She then added, "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from." The Mirror noted that this seems to imply that the shows might take place at Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect," Sharon added. "And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don't like his music you can't not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

The news comes several months after Ozzy himself revealed that he is not ready to throw in the touring towel just yet, following the news he'd canceled a big 2023 tour due to health issues. In a interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison, the aging rocker says he's "not dying" and therefore hopes that he can resume touring someday. "So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne said, via Metal Injection.

The former Black Sabbath frontman then added, "But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off." Osbourne later chided the "press" for what he believed were exaggerated reports of his current state of health. "This f—ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f—ing not dying."

Unfortunately, in July Ozzy announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years" due to ongoing health concerns. On Instagram, the legendary singer shared that he will not be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."