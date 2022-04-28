Sharon Osbourne Tearfully Says She's Returning to US Due to Ozzy's COVID Diagnosis

✖

Sharon Osbourne is on her way back to the U.S. after learning husband Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. Just three days into her new job on The Talk UK, Sharon broke down in tears as she said she was "very worried" about the Black Sabbath rocker and would be flying back to Los Angeles to help him recover and "hold him and kiss him with about 3 masks on."

"I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon said during Thursday's show. "We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now." She continued, "It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on the show] in a week... We're gonna get him a negative test by next week."

The 73-year-old Ozzy is one of the last Osbourne family members to test positive for COVID. Sharon first contracted the virus in December 2020, while daughter Kelly Osbourne also tested positive at some point, as did two of Jack Osbourne's daughters. Ozzy's health has been under scrutiny since he announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003.

Looking back on the 12 months prior, Ozzy said on Good Morning America that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia and suffered a fall that required neck surgery. "It's been terribly challenging for us all," the musician said at the time. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Sharon noted at the time that Ozzy's disease is "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination," noting, "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day." When it comes to sharing his diagnosis publicly, Ozzy admitted, "I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?"