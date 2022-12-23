Ozzy Osbourne Musters Christmas Spirit in 'Grinch' Photo With Daughter Kelly After Wife's Hospitalization

Ozzy Osbourne is in the Christmas spirit. The former Black Sabbath frontman shared a photo in front of his Christmas tree on Tuesday, posing with daughter Kelly Osbourne and his Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison. Osbourne shared the photo after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was briefly hospitalized over this past weekend.

"Bah, Humbug! with [Kelly] & [Morrison]," Osbourne captioned the photo. In the picture, Osbourne, 74, and Kelly, 38, are seen wearing matching Christmas sweaters with Osbourne's logo and a picture of himself colored green to resemble Dr. Seuss' Grinch character. Morrison joined the duo, wearing a Gremlins sweater. "That was a hilarious day," Morrison wrote.

The Christmas tree previously appeared in a post from Sharon, 70. On Dec. 19, she told fans she was back home after a health scare by posting a picture of the tree and one of their dogs. "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love]," Sharon wrote.

Sharon was rushed to a hospital on Dec. 16 after she fell ill while making an episode of Night of Terror, a ghost-themed show hosted by her son Jack Osbourne, at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. A Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson told TMZ that EMS was called to the tavern at around 6:30 p.m. that night for an unknown medical emergency.

Over the weekend, Jack told fans that Sharon was doing much better and was released from the hospital. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," Jack wrote in a since-expired Dec. 18 Instagram Story post. "As to what happened to my mum – I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

The Osbourne family has had a dizzying few weeks. Kelly reportedly gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, although they have not publicly announced it. There were also plans to feature most of the family in a new BBC series called Home to Roost, which would have followed their move back to the U.K. It seems unlikely that the series will come to fruition though since Osbourne said in November he would like to stay in the U.S.

In an interview with Consequence, Osbourne said the original decision to move back came in response to Sharon's ousting from The Talk after she defended Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle. But he sees things differently now. "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America. I'm American now," he said.