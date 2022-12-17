Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized, per TMZ. The former America's Got Talent judge, who is the wife of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, suffered a medical emergency the outlet characterized as "terrifying" on Friday night. What exactly happened to the media personality is unclear, only that she "fell ill" and EMS services had to be called around 6:30 p.m. local time. Osbourne was filming an unnamed paranormal reality TV show at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, at the time of the incident and was admitted to Santa Paula Hospital.

Osbourne's current condition is unknown. Her camp and family have not provided any statements as of press time. Ot is worth noting that Osbourne's Instagram account stayed active in the hours after this hospitalization. Several Instagram Story posts were shared, though it is unclear if Osbourne personally shared these posts to her account. This is a developing story.