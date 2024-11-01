Kelly Osbourne Credits Her Son Sidney With Saving Her Life

Kelly Osbourne’s son made her a “whole human.” The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne credits her 23-month-old son Sidney — whom she shares with boyfriend Sid Wilson — with saving her life.

Kelly told Us Weekly in an interview published Tuesday, Oct. 29, that even after getting sober in 2021, nothing has changed her as much as becoming a mom. “I truly believe my baby saved me and made me a whole human,” the Fashion Police alum explained. “I don’t think I knew what love was before having a baby.”

Kelly continued that “everything has changed” since she welcomed her son on Nov. 6, 2022. “I didn’t realize just how powerful the feeling of love was [going to be] when you have the baby. It’s the most … addictive feeling I have ever felt,” she told the outlet. “You realize in that one second, ‘You’ve given me purpose like nothing has ever given me before.’ I don’t think I had purpose. I went from thing to thing to thing, and this level of self-hate and self-doubt that I used to have would just take me out.

Having been open in the past about her struggles with addiction, Kelly said she doesn’t “believe God would’ve given me a baby during a time when I wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it.” When she was actively drinking and using, The Osbournes alum said she would have been a “terrible” mom, as she “wasn’t selfless” enough. “I’m so glad it happened when I was a little older and I had my s–t together,” the 40-year-old added.

Having turned 40 on Oct. 27, Kelly said the milestone birthday was an “opportunity to be the real me and say goodbye to all of the past.” Starting again, Kelly said she’s been able to drop the “heavy burden” that is “the shame of being an addict.”

When it comes to her sobriety today, Kelly said it’s a “rocky road” for her. “Most days are great, but every now and then, I’ll get one really bad day where it’s hard to pull myself out,” she shared. “My natural habitual instinct is to numb myself because then I don’t have to feel the pain and I don’t have to feel unworthy. I can just hibernate. But you can’t do that when you have a baby. You absolutely cannot. Finding other ways of getting through those hard days can be difficult sometimes.”

Despite the tough days, Kelly says she has a “strong sense of self” now. “I don’t want to be the prettiest girl in the room, I don’t want to be the smartest or the funniest or the loudest,” she revealed. “I just want to be my weird self, and learning to love that weird self was a f—ing journey that took me to the gates of hell and back again.”