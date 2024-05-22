Kelly Osbourne Says Former 'Fashion Police' Co-Star Giuliana Rancic 'Doesn't Exist' to Her

The English TV personality said she 'didn't want to be there; anymore following her and Rancic's 'Fashion Police' fallout in 2015.

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on her time on E!'s Fashion Police. The TV personality, 39, hosted the show alongside the late Joan Rivers, fashion editor George Kotsiopoulos, and E! anchor Giuliana Rancic from 2010 until her departure in 2015. Nearly nine years later, Osbourne recalled her Fashion Police stint during the Tuesday, May 21 episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, and she didn't hold back on her feelings about Rancic.

Although Osbourne said working under Rivers was "the best job I've ever had" and "the closest thing that I had to working with my mom," she couldn't say the same for working with Rancic. When her mother, Sharon Osbourne, brought up her former co-host, Osbourne bluntly stated, "We don't need to give her any f-ing anything."

Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne went on to give a brief rundown of Osbourne and Rancic's history, noting that their years-long feud began back in 2015 when Rancic made a "really kind of a f-king racist comment" about Zendaya's hair. In February 2015, Rancic said that a then-18-year-old Zendaya "looks like she smells like patchouli oil or weed" after she wore her hair in dreadlocks to the Oscars. Although Rancic did receive some backlash for the comment – Zendaya herself publicly slammed the "outrageously offensive" comments – much of the fallout fell onto Osbourne's shoulders.

"One of the co-hosts of the show made a really kind of a f-ing racist comment about her hair, and nothing happened to the woman that that made the comment," Jack said. "And then Kelly kind of took the stand of, like, 'That's f-ed up. I don't wanna work with someone like that.' And then it somehow got turned around that Kelly said the comment, but Kelly didn't say the comment."

Osbourne recalled how "it turned into this whole thing, and it made me take a long hard look at where I was, and it made me realize that I didn't wanna be there without Joan." She added that "it's one of my biggest regrets in all of it, to be honest with you, was how Melissa [Rivers] got hurt in all of it because she had just lost her mom and then the show." Rivers' daughter Melissa joined the series in 2015 following her mother's death in 2014.

Jack said that he hadn't "seen anything from her [Rancic] in a very long time," to which Osbourne responded that she "wouldn't know, because as far as I'm concerned, she doesn't exist." Osbourne left Fashion Police later in 2015. The series was canceled in 2017.