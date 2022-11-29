Ozzy Osbourne Resurfaces for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Fans Were Beyond Happy to See Him
WWE had its premium live event Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, and fans got a treat when the show began. During the opening video package, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was seen singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" which has been used for previous WarGames events. Following Survivor Series WarGames, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about getting Osbourn to be part of the show.
"I called him," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. Triple H also mentioned that there were discussions of Osbourne performing live on the show, but "timing wasn't right." But it looks like Osbourne will appear on more WWE shows as Triple H said, "We look forward to doing more with them [Ozzy and his wife Sharon]."
Osbourne has close ties with WWE as he's a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. His first appearance in WWE came at WrestleMania 2 where he joined forces with Captain Lou Albano to manage the British Bulldogs. In the 2000s, Osbourne appeared on WWE TV several times, and his contributions led to him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Here's a look at fans reacting to Osbourne's appearance at Survivor Series WarGames.
The Video
One person on YouTube wrote: "Dude has been jamming out for decades and here is today near 2023! He has fought some terrible demons but glad to see he is doing ok."prevnext
Getting Fans Ready
WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne gets us ready for #SurvivorSeries #WarGames!@OzzyOsbourne's new album "Patient Number 9" is available now. pic.twitter.com/mqr45xg0gJ— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2022
Another YouTube user wrote: "Ozzy (and Sabbath) have been through more weird s— than we'll ever know. The fact they are still being honored like this shows that even after nearly 55 years, they lit a spark for a genre that can't be underestimated. Ozzy put forth a great album this year when he had no reason to. He's fighting to get back on stage after god knows how many injuries and illnesses. Good for him. Black Sabbath is my favorite band of all time, and seeing this song get immortalized yet again shows HHH knows that real heavy metal and hard rock can do to inspire people."prevnext
Absolute Fire
Ozzy Osbourne in the #SurvivorSeries opening video??? This is heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tANc4RcIgM— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 27, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "I hope Triple H can help bring more metal to the main roster. That's a good sign."prevnext
Just Sick
That @OzzyOsbourne intro was honestly sick #SurvivorSeries— Merry Chrismin (@_decid_) November 27, 2022
One YouTuber said: "Now this is how you open a PPV, we haven't had an intro as good as this in a while! Thank you HHH for bringing back Rock and Metal!! Looking forward to seeing other rock/metal bands as well in the future!!"prevnext
Hyped
Ozzy Osbourne doing the intro for #SurvivorSeries got me hyped.
Nobody does intros like WWE. 👏 #WarGames pic.twitter.com/v6DDrfbqEn— Conner🇨🇦 (@ConnerPW_) November 27, 2022
One fan wrote: "Such Goosebumps for me to see Ozzy with him in WWE is such an Honor the Father and the Grand Father of Metal invited to WWE is so awesome."prevnext
So Cool
Dude these video packages with Ozzy Osbourne are sick AF. This is SO COOL. #SurvivorSeries— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) November 27, 2022
One person responded: "WWE always does an amazing job and adding Ozzy made me so excited for this show! I watched it live just wanted to stay off Twitter because it can be too toxic and I just wanted to enjoy the show."prevnext
All-Time Favorite
I fkn loved that opening video package with Ozzy Osbourne. He’s one of my all time favorite musical artists. #SurvivorSeries— Phil Massey (@FirestarHart) November 27, 2022
And one fan said: "I don't care how old [Ozzy Osbourne] is. Opening a PLE with 'War Pigs' will always be badass."prev