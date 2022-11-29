Ozzy Osbourne Resurfaces for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Fans Were Beyond Happy to See Him

WWE had its premium live event Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, and fans got a treat when the show began. During the opening video package, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was seen singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" which has been used for previous WarGames events. Following Survivor Series WarGames, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about getting Osbourn to be part of the show.

"I called him," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. Triple H also mentioned that there were discussions of Osbourne performing live on the show, but "timing wasn't right." But it looks like Osbourne will appear on more WWE shows as Triple H said, "We look forward to doing more with them [Ozzy and his wife Sharon]."

Osbourne has close ties with WWE as he's a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. His first appearance in WWE came at WrestleMania 2 where he joined forces with Captain Lou Albano to manage the British Bulldogs. In the 2000s, Osbourne appeared on WWE TV several times, and his contributions led to him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Here's a look at fans reacting to Osbourne's appearance at Survivor Series WarGames.