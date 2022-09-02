Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Returning to Reality TV Amid Their Move Back to the UK

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are coming back to the world of reality TV. The BBC is bringing back the premise behind the MTV classic series The Osbournes as the Black Sabbath rocker and his wife return to the UK, reports Deadline. Home to Roost will follow the iconic reality TV family as they return back to their home country as they attempt to restart their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.

The Osbournes, MTV fans will recall, followed the family as they moved to Los Angeles to start their lives again in a series that ran from 2001 to 2005, so Home to Roost will be a familiar format for them. The new show will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate Sharon Osbourne's 70th birthday and daughter Kelly Osbourne's soon-to-be-born baby. "This promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK," BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning Clare Sillery told Deadline.

Ozzy opened up about his decision to move back to the UK in a recent interview with The Observer, attributing the life change to the gun violence problem in the U.S. "Everything's f-ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's fucking crazy," he said.

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f-ing Forest Lawn," the rocker added. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go.... But, no, it's just time for me to come home." Ozzy has also been dealing with health issues over the past two decades, having been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003.

In 2019, Ozzy also underwent spinal surgery to remove two metal plates that were previously screwed into the bones of his back. "The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine," Sharon explained. Ozzy revealed that at the peak of his pain, he considered the worst. "It got so bad that at one point I thought: 'Oh God, please don't let me wake up tomorrow morning.' Because it was f-ing agony," he said.