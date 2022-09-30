Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson.

Osbourne related that she felt as though there was something off during the third trimester of her pregnancy. She had symptoms including rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue, and ankle swelling. Her doctor later determined that she had gestational diabetes and, now, Osbourne is speaking out about her diagnosis in advance of National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3.

"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," Osbourne said. "At first I thought it was something that I had done. I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong." She explained that throughout her pregnancy, she's had "no cravings except for sugar."

Following her diagnosis, she made some significant changes to her diet including cutting down on "sugary drinks" and "juice." Once she did so, Osbourne experienced some positive side effects such as having clearer skin. She added, "I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better. You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away is all I can say." In addition to sharing her own story, Osbourne had a message for other expectant mothers who have received a gestational diabetes diagnosis. As she told the outlet, she wants mothers to give themselves some grace.

Osbourne announced her pregnancy earlier this year. In May, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding an ultrasound photo. Alongside the post, she wrote, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" Osbourne and Wilson originally met in 1999. But, their relationship only turned into a romantic connection earlier this year.