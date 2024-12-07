Flavor Flav Says NBC Kicked Him Out of Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration After Being Invited

Flavor Flav was given a bit of a cold shoulder during a backstage appearance at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, broadcast on NBC earlier in the week. According to TMZ, the Public Enemy legend posted to social media that despite being invited to the event, NBC didn’t want him around.

“I feel weird,,, I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and I was escorted to see my boys,,,THE BACKSTREET BOYS,,, and we were backstage in their dressing room,,,security came up to me and says NBC does not want me in this area and I need to leave,” he wrote on the social media platform. “At the same time,,, their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content. What did I ever do to NBC or anyone,,?? All I ever do is try to spread joy and love,,,and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.”

Flav is referencing his efforts during the Olympics earlier in the summer, especially with his support of the U.S. water polo teams. He signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the men’s and women’s national water polo teams, and made an undisclosed donation to the women’s team in 2024.

The rapper deleted the original post after a bit, but later added another that said, “my spirit is broken.” He then followed that with another message and admitted he felt embarrassed.

“I posted and quickly deleted something last night,” he wrote. “I was embarrassed by some language and actions by security guards throwing their weight around. The situation was poorly handled and I didn’t realize how many people would care. I thank all y’all for the love … and this the season to spread love and joy.

“My post created headlines that takes away from the incredible performances and everyone’s hard work,” he continued. “I stayed and watched the Backstreet Boys from side stage just as it started to snow … and I gotta say that Howie D is one of the NICEST guys in the music industry … real good people ya know … and if ya don’t catch us on the front street … catch us on the Backstreet,!!”

Flav also praised Jennifer Hudson’s performance, calling her “my girl,” and labeled Kelly Clarkson “one of the GREATEST all time.” NBC has not responded to requests for comments.

A silver lining for the moment is Flav turning the attention into a drive of donations for the Bowery Mission. “There’s some good that has come from all this,, thankx to everyone who donated,” he said. “GoFundMe is matching all donations to this campaign,,, so everything counts as double to help feed and house those in need.”