Sharon Osbourne Gets Emotional Discussing Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's diagnosis, and the longtime TV personality grew emotional while discussing the impact it's had on him and their family. In a new ITV documentary titled Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's, the 69-year-old shares what it felt like when doctors informed them of Ozzy's condition. "Suddenly, your life just stops," Sharon recalled feeling. "Life as you knew it."

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him," she continued, per PEOPLE. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying." Sharon added that 73-year-old Ozzy used to be "very energetic" and "loved to go out for walks," but now, she says that even sleeping poses difficulty and he has to take cannabidiol at night to help him rest." The couple, who has been married for more than 40 years, is not letting the circumstances deter them from life, however, as Sharon says, "The positive thing is with the family we spend so much more time together and I just love my husband more than I did three years ago."

The Black Sabbath frontman hasn't made too many public appearances over the past few years, with his health possibly being a factor. In 2020, Ozzy had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic. In November, Sharon appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and revealed that he'd finally been able to resume his treatment. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," she said when asked about her husband's health. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit."

Following the shocking reveal of his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy opened up about the idea of dying, saying that he doesn't "dwell on it." During a 2020 interview with Kerrang, the "Crazy Train" singer said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come? I think about it; I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."