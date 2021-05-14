Nicki Minaj Speaks out on Dad's 'Devastating' Hit-and-Run Death

✖

Nicki Minaj decided to offer her fans a little bit of insight into her life with a new blog post on her official website. With the release of her new album, Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj took the opportunity to share a little bit about motherhood, what she's watching, and what is to come. After singing the praises of The Crown and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minaj also shared a little bit about her son, who she refers to as "Papa Bear." Minaj gave birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty in September.

"I've also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it," she wrote. "He's just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can't take it. His favorite movie is Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa) won't stop watching it. LOL. He's so smart, funny, sweet, competitive... it's kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just ... Wow."

Minaj also briefly mentioned the death of her father, Robert Maraj, who was killed in a hit and run in February. "Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," she wrote. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

Maraj, 64, died following a hit-and-run in Long Island after Charles Polevich, 70, hit Maraj, who was walking in the same direction as the vehicle, at around 6:15 p.m. on February 17, due to the high volume of snow on the road. A criminal complaint against Polevich reads, "The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if 'he was ok,' walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene." During a press conference about the matter, Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commanding officer of the homicide squad, shared more details about the incident.

"He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased and got into the car and made the conscious decision to leave,” Fitzpatrick said. “Instead of dialing 911 or calling an ambulance, he went home and secreted his vehicle.” Maraj was rushed to the hospital and admitted in critical condition before passing away over the weekend due to his injuries. Authorities were able to identity Polevich after they looked into surveillance footage that depicted his vehicle, a 1992 Volvo. Fitzpatrick said, "We were able to track that vehicle prior to the accident as well as after the accident and tracked it right to his house."

The officer added that Polevich allegedly hid his car in his garage, and had he not fled the scene, the incident may have been determined to have been an auto accident with no criminal charges. However, due to the fact that Polevich fled the scene, police are unable to determine whether he was under the influence at the time of the incident.