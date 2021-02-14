Nicki Minaj's Dad Robert Maraj Killed in Hit-and-Run

✖

Robert Maraj, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj, was reportedly killed in a hit and run accident in Long Island, New York. A representative for the "Nice to Meet Ya" rapper confirmed her father died to TMZ, but Minaj has not publicly commented on her father's death yet. Maraj was 64.

Nassau County police told TMZ Minaj was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola, New York Friday evening around 6 p.m. ET. Police said the driver left the scene and witnesses were not able to provide a "meaningful description." Minaj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. The homicide squad is investigating his death and asked the public for help in finding the suspect and their vehicle. Newsday reported on the accident on Friday, but the victim's identity was not confirmed until Sunday. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj — Rick Maraj (@HomoMrs) February 14, 2021

Nicki has not mentioned her father's death. She was open about her childhood struggles in the past, but it is not clear what their relationship is like today. Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago. Maraj was reportedly a financial executive and past-time gospel singer who struggled with drug addiction. During her childhood, Minaj's mother Carol Maraj and Minaj moved to The Bronx. Carol later founded the Carol Maraj Foundation to help victims of domestic abuse.

In a 2012 appearance on The View, Minaj said she did not grow up in a strict household. "Sometimes when you don’t have something it makes you subconsciously search for it even more. I don’t think I had a lot of discipline in my household," she said at the time. "My mom motivated me, but it wasn’t a strict household. I kind of wanted a strict household."

Minaj released her latest album, Queen, in 2018, but she was featured in several singles last year, including Ty Dolla Sign's "Expensive," ASAP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips," and Meghan Trainor's "Nice to Meet Ya." In early January, she shared a photo of her son's face on Instagram for the first time. However, she has not revealed his name to the public yet. "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," Minaj wrote on Jan. 2. "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."