Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams As ‘Demonic’ and ‘Vicious’ After Comments on Husband’s Past

Nicki Minaj did not hold back when responding to Wendy Williams‘ criticism of her marriage. The rapper came to her husband Kenneth Petty’s defense during Friday’s new episode of Queen Radio, where she spent quite some time trashing the Wendy Williams Show host after her recent comments.

Williams recently mocked Minaj’s relationship with Petty in her latest round of “Hot Topics.” During the show’s segment she called Petty a “killer” and a “sex offender.”

“Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” Williams said on her show two days after the couple got married in October. “So that means that he… is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations.” The host was referring to Kenneth’s dark past, having served jail time for attempted rape and, later, first-degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting.

Petty’s past criminal history — he served time behind bars for attempted rape and then first-degree manslaughter related to a shooting — has been a topic of discussion ever since Minaj started dating him in 2018. Minaj, however, has made it clear that she will not hesitate to clap back at her critics, as E! News first reported.

During the episode, the rapper called Williams “demonic” and “vicious,” before going in on the host’s dramatic separation from Kevin Hunter.

“It’s not about doing your job,” Minaj said. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

She added, “I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep rooted.”

“But I understand why now. When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type,” Minaj added, taking aim at Williams’ past controversy. “So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You’re sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man’s mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels—b—, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe. How you doin’, stupid. Wake up, h—s.”

“I know we’re human first, we’re human before we’re celebrities, we’re human before we’re personas,” she concluded. “And I know you must have gone through a lot. But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news —people do it all the time — without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”