Nicki Minaj Reveals First Full Look at Her Baby Boy

Three months after welcoming her first child, Nicki Minaj on Saturday shared the first full photos of her 3-month-old son. The 38-year-old rapper and singer shared the adorable images of her baby boy, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, on Instagram as she kicked off the start of a new year by reflecting on all that she has to be thankful for, including the newest title added to her resume in 2020: mom.

In the post, Minaj shared a gallery of images of her little boy, whom she calls Papa Bear, showing off just how stylish he is in Fendi, Burberry, Versace, and Gucci ensembles. She also shared a short video of her son with the words "Best of 2020" overlaid in the clip. Shared in honor of "all the superhero mothers out there," Minaj, in a message to her son, wrote, "thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama." She said that "becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on" and sent "big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Minaj and Petty welcomed their son on Sept. 30, though in the weeks since his birth, have kept him relatively private. In fact, up until Saturday, fans have only gotten small glimpses of the newborn, including an adorable picture of his feet that the singer shared just weeks after giving birth. The adorable Saturday photos, however, came just days after a fan asked whether her son looked more like his mother or father. Minaj had teased, "I'll let you b the judge of that."

While she has been shielding her son from the spotlight, Minaj has not shied away from opening up about her experiences as a new mom. During a recent Q&A on social media, the rapper recalled the day she gave birth, revealing to fans that her water broke after had finished taking a shower. Minaj, according to PEOPLE, said she was in labor “all night” and had a vaginal birth with an epidural, welcoming her son after she "pushed for two-and-a-half hours."

Minaj and Petty tied the knot October 2019. The two had dated as teenagers and rekindled their romance in 2018 after Petty was released from prison. The couple announced in July 2020 they were expecting their first child together, with Minaj sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump with the caption, "Preggers."