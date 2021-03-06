Eminem fans are in an uproar this week, believing that TikTok users are "trying to cancel Eminem." The rapper has a long history of controversial lyrics, from bigotry to threats of violence to fantasy descriptions of domestic battery. Still, his fans are horrified at the idea of a new generation trying to tarnish his legacy.

Eminem has been "canceled" several times in the current sense of the word, but it has never truly affected his popularity or his bottom line. The same will likely be true when the dust settles on the current fad, where young TikTok users identifying as "Gen Z" are criticizing him. In many cases, the videos seem to be purposefully ironic, but they must have fooled defensive Eminem fans who do not want to re-litigate the rapper's most offensive lyrics.

I wanna cancel eminem out of spite now pic.twitter.com/IehdeXCvH5 — bisexual tanjiro (@chairn0izes) March 2, 2021

Eminem has made waves since his very earliest musical releases, which took a shock-jock approach to gain attention. In 1997 his first major studio album, The Slim Shady LP, featured the song "'97 Bonnie and Clyde," where he narrated his fantasy of murdering his wife and having his toddler-aged daughter help him hide her corpse. The follow-up, 2000's The Marshall Mathers LP, featured "Kim," an even more violent fantasy about murdering his wife in real-time.

The controversies are by no means restricted to his earlier work, either. Even in his most recent releases, domestic violence remains a constant theme in Eminem's lyrics, and homophobic and ableist slurs persists as well.

Some of Eminem's defenders tried to frame these controversies in the past tense, but many others simply said that controversy was a part of his brand, and could not be taken too seriously. Throughout all these online discussions it was hard to judge who was serious and who being ironic. Scroll down to see the latest debates about Eminem's lyrics for yourself.