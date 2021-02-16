Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Rocks Short Skirt and Boots for Snowy Outing

✖

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers isn't letting a snow day get in the way of putting together a fashionable look. On Monday, the influencer, who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram, posted a photo of herself wearing more of a spring-worthy look. In her caption, she noted that despite the fact that there was snow on the ground, it wouldn't get in the way of her wearing her very best looks for the gram.

In the post, Mathers, as always, brought the glam. She donned a leather jacket, a red skirt, black Chelsea boots, and sunglasses to complete her chic look. The 25-year-old wrote in her caption that she doesn't typically wear skirts, but she decided to don one during a very cold day. She wrote, "me: never wears skirts, also me during the coldest point of winter," alongside a photo of her fashion-forward ensemble.

Mathers has been making the most of 2021 and, naturally, she has been chronicling all of those updates on Instagram for her followers. On Feb. 1, she shared that she went on a ski excursion. Of course, the fashionable influencer had the perfect outfit for the occasion. As she showcased on Instagram, she wore a powder-blue snowsuit for the trip. She wrote alongside the snowy snap, "I feel like soooo many people went skiing this weekend so here’s a pic of me in the cutest snowsuit that i didnt actually ski in," and added, "happy finally February!!"

The 25-year-old recently marked Valentine's Day by posting a video of herself doing her makeup for the occasion. Although, Mathers did let her fans know that she did run into some trouble as she tried to film and upload the clip, as she admitted on Instagram, "to say the least: i hope everyone’s monday is going better than mine [laughing emoji] & if you’re still reading this hi, im assuming u want the long version so here it goes: i have tried to film this vday look for you guys 3 times without success & well today i woke up ready to get it done once and for all, but nope, there is loud construction work going on... so it’s not happening A G A I N." Ultimately, she was indeed able to film the video and upload it onto Instagram, showcasing her Valentine's Day-inspired makeup look to all of her many followers.