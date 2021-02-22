Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Shares Another Snowy, Leggy Snap

✖

Hailie Jade Mathers continues to stun her Instagram followers with posts. While a huge chunk of the United States battled a devastating ice storm, it appears Mathers enjoyed part of the winter weather herself. In a photo she shared to Instagram, Mathers showed off her legs in shorts, black boots, a white top and black jacket.

Based on her caption, she didn't have to take very many photos to land the perfect one either. "When me & @erikachristinephoto get the picture on the first try >>>," she captioned the photo. Naturally, her fans flooded the comment section to show their love and support. One commenter wrote, "Chic!" while someone else said, "QUEEEEEEN!!!"

Mathers returned to social media after a six month hiatus. The young influencer started posting again in November after taking some time away. Like many, she was needed to take a step back and enjoy life without being glued to her phone, but now that she's back, she's not only keeping her fans up-to-date via Instagram, but she's now a proud participant on Tik Tok. "This has definitely been me more often than note lately," she wrote alongside a photo of her scrolling on her phone at the tie of her social media return.

"BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious I'm going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine [and] start sharing that with you! not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least I will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because I know I certainly could use some lately."

Mathers, the daughter of Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott, stepped into the limelight in 2016 when she created an Instagram account while studying at Michigan State University. Although Mathers doesn't shy away from the spotlight, she has no interest in following her father's footsteps in music. Speaking in a rare interview with the Daily Mail in 2018, she revealed that she was still figuring out her future, though she had an interest in becoming a social media influencer.

"I'm not sure yet, it's kind of up in the air, still," she told the outlet of her post-college plans. "People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don't have any [management]. Not so much [by] magazine, but companies who work with them."