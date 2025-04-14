Carrie Underwood Gets Emotional at Major Milestone: ‘It Has Been an Honor’

Carrie Underwood just celebrated another milestone in her illustrious career: her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, just wrapped.

The American Idol judge, 42, kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre in December 2021 and emotionally brought the show to an end on Saturday after 72 performances.

During the 90-minute show, the singer belted out some of her biggest hits, including “Cowboy Casanova,” “Before He Cheats” and “Church Bells,” and brought both flames and water as she sent off the sweeping residency. Underwood also couldn’t help but hold back tears as she reflected on the past three years.

“We are extremely blessed to be able to be on this stage,” she told the crowd. “There are so many turns of events I know in my life, and I’m sure in these guys’ lives, that only God could have opened those doors and got me to the next place.”

Underwood continued, “It’s been really incredible to be on that roller coaster ride, and definitely recognize that it’s all Him and just all blessings. It has been an absolute honor to get to be on this stage. From all of us, we are so blessed. I’m gonna be reflecting on all that we’ve done here with you guys.”

“Thank you again for coming to Reflection,” she added. “It has been an honor and a privilege, and a pleasure and a blessing to get to be in this stage.”

Marking her first-ever Las Vegas residency, and the first show at the Resorts World Theatre, Reflection was a celebration of Underwood’s gleaming career and meant to “reflect the amazing journey I’ve been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead.” Underwood’s stint in Sin City was initially only set to run for six shows, but was alter extended into 2024 and again into 2025.

With a three-year and 72-show run, Underwood is now the longest-running headliner at Resorts World Theatre, and the last of the original four announced headliners – Katy Perry (80 shows from December ‘21 through November ‘23) and Luke Bryan (48 shows from February ‘22 through January ‘24) – to close her show, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Reflecting on her residency in a social media post Sunday, Underwood said “[Reflection] has been such an incredible experience! Thanks to each and every one of you who came to see it and thanks to all the band/crew/performers who made it so spectacular! This show will always have a special place in my heart!”