Cardi B’s Morticia Addams Costume May be Enough to Take Heidi Klum’s Halloween Crown

Heidi Klum may be the current reigning Queen of Halloween, but Cardi B is giving her a run for her money. The 29-year-old “Up” rapper sent chills through her 113 million Instagram followers on Sunday when she transformed into the Addams family matriarch, Morticia Addams, for Halloween 2021.

For her costume, the “Clout” artist donned a black dress and corset from designer Natalia Fedner, who shared that “the outfit is entirely metal! It’s black chain. The corset is used making a special resin casting process.” Cardi completed the look with a blood-red lip, smoky eyes, and slicked-down, black hair. She captioned the post, “MORTICIA ADDAMS,” going on to give credit to Fedner for the costume.

According to Fedner, helping Cardi transform into the beloved spooky character was no easy feat, and the costume “took non stop work for 7 days to create.” The corset alone took “48 hours of dry time,” with Fedner explaining that it “involved dipping my hand made patented textile into a special resin mix. And then forming it to a primed mannequin mold – using temporary ‘scaffolding’ structures – which are cut out once it dries.” Fedner added that the musician’s dress was “made using the 6-way stretch metal technique. For Cardi, I used the “spiderweb” version of this technique as directed by her stylist, to give the look an extra Halloween twist.” Fedner gave plenty of credit to Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, who she said “the art direction for the look came from.”

The lengthy process to transform Cardi into Morticia is on scale with Klum’s notorious Halloween transformations. When it comes to Halloween, Klum always goes big. In addition to an annual Halloween party that dates back to 2020, the model also dons some pretty extravagant costumes, in the past wowing as everything from a zombie doll to Lady Godiva on a horse to an elderly woman, and more. Her Halloween festivities are so well-known that she has even been crowned the Queen of Halloween.

Halloween this year looked a little different for Klum, though, as she opted to cancel her annual Halloween party. Klum did still get into the spirit of the season with another hit costume, though, debuting a creepy zomie-esue costume on social media days before Halloween and also starring in the short film Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum’s Day.