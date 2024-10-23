Cardi B Hospitalized, Cancels Planned Performance

Cardi B has withdrawn from her scheduled appearance at Atlanta‘s ONE MusicFest due to an undisclosed medical situation that has kept her hospitalized since Oct. 19. The performer shared the news via social media, apologizing to fans: “I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest.”

In her statement, the rapper continued: “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall,” concluding with a heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Festival organizers acknowledged the last-minute change, sharing Cardi B’s announcement and adding their own message: “Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery!” The organization noted they were “working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon.”

The two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27 at Atlanta’s Central Park, features an impressive lineup of performers. Cardi B was slated to headline Saturday’s performances alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man & Redman, Young Nudy, Larry June, BigXThaPlug, Fridayy, Tanner Adell, Destin Conrad, Akeem Ali, Jai’len Josey and Kenya Vaun. Sunday’s schedule includes appearances by Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Glorilla, Keyshia Cole, and Sexyy Red.

The medical emergency comes during a period of personal upheaval for the 32-year-old artist. Earlier this year, Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, filed for divorce from Atlanta rapper Offset, marking her second divorce filing from the Migos member. The couple recently welcomed their third child seven weeks ago.

Hours before announcing the cancellation, Cardi B posted and subsequently deleted comments on X (formerly Twitter) directed at Offset, referring to him as a “garbage bag” and a “dirty a— narcissistic piece of st.” While expressing strong feelings, she clarified that she “didn’t wish him death but that he gets ‘hit by a f—n truck.’”

The hospitalization was first revealed when the artist addressed a separate incident involving a false report to Child Protective Services at her residence, though she has not disclosed the specific nature of her medical condition. Single-day tickets for the festival remain available starting at $129, despite the headliner’s withdrawal.