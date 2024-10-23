Cardi B Sends Heated Message to Prank Caller Who ‘Sent CPS to Her House’

Cardi B expressed outrage Monday over what she describes as a dangerous prank involving Child Protective Services being dispatched to her residence following false allegations about her children’s safety.

Speaking from a hospital where she’s been receiving treatment since Saturday for undisclosed reasons, the rapper detailed the troubling incident during an Instagram Live session. “So I wanna make this very f—g clear, and I can’t even breathe right now,” Cardi told viewers. “Motherf— have taken s— too f—g far when you mess with my f—g kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because of their community’s demographics, the incident particularly bothered the star. “We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely, and for motherf— to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf— wanna do an anonymous call involving my children…” Cardi explained. “This is when the pranks start getting too far. When you f—g a—holes think that s— is funny, and it’s not funny,” she added.

“I swear to you I’m gonna get to the f—g bottom bottom of it, ok? For you motherf— to do a little f—g prank call,” the Grammy-winning artist stated.

According to the performer, born Belcalis Almánzar, CPS officers arrived at her gated residence at 11 p.m. following an anonymous report claiming her children were being abused. “For the Child Protective Services to come to my f—g house? Not my house ― my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my childrens are sleeping, because there’s an anonymous call… that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f—g dumb?” she said.

The artist recently welcomed her third child in September and emphasized her commitment to her children’s well-being. “My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit, no matter how annoying they are. I never hit my kids,” she stated.

Cardi noted that her eldest daughter Kulture’s school tuition costs $45,000, and she employs a nanny for her youngest daughter at $700 daily. “I spend more money on my kids’ bill than I spend money on clothes for myself… We take very great care of our kids.”

In response to the incident, Cardi B announced plans for legal action against both CPS and the anonymous caller. “I promise you this, I’m gonna sue Child Protective Services for f—g coming to my house at whatever the f— time it comes. And I’m also going to sue the person that did this anonymous call,” she declared. “I’m gonna get to the bottom of this. I’m gonna hire the best private investigator in the whole f—g country because y’all take joking and y’all take s— a little too far.”

The incident occurred during a period of personal transition for the artist, who filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, in August 2024, marking her second divorce filing following a previous attempt in 2020. “Play with my motherhood or with my ex-husband’s fatherhood,” she warned, referring to her soon-to-be ex-husband. The couple shares three children: 6-year-old Kulture, 3-year-old son Wave, and their newborn daughter.

This isn’t the musician’s first time facing false reports to authorities. In August of last year, police responded to her and Offset’s Georgia home after receiving an anonymous report of a shooting at the address. Such incidents, known as “swatting,” have affected numerous celebrities, including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus, involving false emergency reports that often result in law enforcement visits.

The rapper concluded her message with a stern warning to the perpetrator: “If you’re a boy, my baby father is gonna beat you the f— up. If you’re a woman, me and [sister] Hennessy [Carolina] are gonna beat you the f— up, because you playing with my motherf—g kids.” She made it clear that such pranks are serious, stating, “Not everything is a f—g joke. Not everything is a f—g prank.”

The timing and location of the CPS visit have not been specified, and Cardi B’s legal representatives have not yet responded to media requests for comment regarding the incident or potential legal action, per Buzzfeed.