Married at First Sight Australia star Jade Pywell is recovering after undergoing surgery in a Turkish hospital. The reality TV star, who met her husband Ridge Barredo during Season 11 of the hit show, sparked concern among fans when she shared a photo of herself in the hospital last month. Although Pywell didn't initially reveal the reason for her hospitalization, she later told Daily Mail Australia that she underwent a procedure to have her breast implants replaced.

Pywell, 26, first revealed her hospitalization in late August when she shared a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown to her Instagram Stories. The mom of one, who in one post tagged her location in Turkey, did not reveal that reason behind her hospitalization, instead asking her followers to "guess the surgery." Shortly after, her husband, 27, gave fans a positive update when he shared a photo of the MAFS star lying in a hospital bed after the procedure, writing, "she's alive!!" The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, shared several more updates, including a video of Barredo dotingly caring for his wife, but they remained mum on any details behind Pywell's hospitalization and procedure.

Later speaking to Daily Mail Australia after being released from hospital, Pywell shared that she had her breast implants replaced.

"I've had them done for almost 10 years, so I decided it was time to either take them out or redo them," she told the outlet. "But because I'm still so young, I just decided to redo them. So yes, I've taken them out and put new ones in. I just haven't told anyone yet. I went a tiny bit bigger because it looked better."

She added on Instagram, per nine.com.au, that she underwent the procedure in Turkey and "figured, I'll get them in one more time and then when it's time to renew them one more time I'll just get them out completely." Pywell said she spent just one night in hospital after the procedure and had only experienced some swelling, joking that her "whole body is a balloon."

Reality TV fans know Pywell and Barredo from their time on Married at First Sight Australia. The couple met and tied the knot during Season 11 of the show. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary with Pywell writing online, "not sure but I think he might want to keep me a little longer. 28 August last year I was walking down the aisle, 28 August this year we are getting ready to leave for our third international trip together. who would've thought." Barredo, meanwhile, shared, "this time last year I married a complete stranger. I guess now the rest is history."