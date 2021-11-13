Britney Spears Reported Post-Conservatorship Plans Should Please Music Fans

Britney Spears‘ 13-year conservatorship is finally at an end, and the pop star is looking forward to having more freedom to make her own decisions. TMZ reports that Spears is eager to make music again, this time on her own terms. According to reports, Spears “wants to go back in the studio, but there’s a lot that has to fall into place before that happens. We’re told she hasn’t picked a producer and there are no writers tapped to pen the songs, but she wants back in the game.”

However, Spears has no plans to tour or return to performing in Vegas at this time. Spears also allegedly wants to start taking dancing lessons and has even been attending a public studio. Spears posted on Instagram about her excitement to be in control of her life and finances again, sharing a photo of herself in a yellow dress with the caption “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship should be terminated immediately during a hearing on Friday, reports The New York Times. The conservatorship was established in 2008 to oversee her life and finances and became the center of a public fight between Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, who was acting as conservator of her estate. Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, celebrated the news, writing on Instagram, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said outside the court, reports CNN. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

During the hearing, Rosengart and Laurie Ann Wright, an attorney for temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, said they filed a termination plan for the conservatorship on Monday, reports Variety. Details of the plan are sealed, but Rosengart told Penny there is a “safety net” for Spears’ personal and financial affairs. “We have engaged in an orderly transition of power,” he said. Accountant John Zabel will still have a “limited and administrative power” under the termination plan. Although the conservatorship is terminated, there are still some legal proceedings left. The next hearings were scheduled for Dec. 8 and Jan. 19.