Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in Lengthy Statement: 'I Know I Failed'

Justin Timberlake just sent an apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. The 40-year old singer and actor went to Instagram and wrote a lengthy statement, which said he "failed" his former girlfriend (Spears) and his Super Bowl halftime partner (Jackson). Timberlake has been accused of sexism and misogyny regarding his treatment of Spears. He is also known for the "wardrobe malfunction" incident that happened with Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote, as reported by Variety. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." This story is developing.