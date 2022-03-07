Britney Spears Reveals Her Personal Form of Therapy During Conservatorship Battle

Since Britney Spears began the legal process of getting free from her conservatorship, she has been using her Instagram account as a way to communicate with her followers and to give her side of the situation. In her latest video, Spears explained that she used dancing as a form of therapy since more traditional methods had been used as a means of control while she had been under the conservatorship’s control for 13 years. She explained that she had recorded 30 different videos while visiting Maui before she settled on the one she decided to post.

“I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!!” Spears explained. “Therapy is all mind work … I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind.”

“I’d rather someone slap my face than f— with my mind !!!” Spears concluded. “Dancing, you don’t think at all … I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body … I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning !!! God bless you all !!!”

Spears is only beginning to spill the tea. According to Page Six, the pop star inked a contract with Simon & Schuster to write a memoir about her life, career, family, and her controversial conservatorship. The publisher won the deal with Spears after a multitude of companies vied for the contract, per an insider, who added that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” Notably, Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn recently released her own tell-all but has faced some criticism over various details addressed in the book.

Spears’ book deal comes just a few months after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”