Britney Spears Fires off Legal Threats in Latest Heated Instagram Post

Britney Spears is once again using Instagram to share her truth, this time speaking out against her former business managers at TriStar Entertainment, particularly Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill. The company was heavily involved In her conservatorship, and now Spears is claiming that they tried to end her life. She shared a graphic that said “Your self-respect has to be stronger than your feelings,” before launching into a story about her experience.

“A week before they sent me away to that f—ing place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices … the swanky suited up b—es… SO NICE with their ‘We are here to make you feel SPECIAL’ !!!!” Spears wrote in the now-deleted post. “I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!!”

“They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b—es killed me a week later !!!!” Spears continued. “My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!!”

“Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!!” Spears concluded. “I lived through all of it and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s— out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

Spears is only beginning to spill the tea. According to Page Six, the pop star inked a contract with Simon & Schuster to write a memoir about her life, career, family, and her controversial conservatorship. The publisher won the deal with Spears after a multitude of companies vied for the contract, per an insider, who added that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” Notably, Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn recently released her own tell-all but has faced some criticism over various details addressed in the book.

Spears’ book deal comes just over three months after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”