Britney Spears Shades Mother Lynne While Reflecting on ‘Crossroads’ Movie Role

Britney Spears has been open about her mistrust of her family amid the end of her 13-year long conservatorship. Though her father was her official conservator, Spears has alleged that her entire family and management team were involved. She places much blame on her mother, Lynne. In an Instagram post she shared last fall, the “Baby One More Time” singer spoke about her ill feelings toward her mother. “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” she captioned a post. “My dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.

“I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life…and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it…so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself!!!!” Now, she’s comparing her character’s experience in the popular film Crossroads to her own experience with Lynne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the film, Britney played the high school senior and strait-laced valedictorian Lucy Wagner, who fled a sheltered life with her father (played by Dan Akroyd) in small-town Georgia to reunite with her estranged mom (Kim Cattrall) in Arizona during a cross-country road trip with her childhood friends, Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), and love interest Ben (Anson Mount). After Lucy discovers that her mother “never wanted [her]” and told her she was “just a mistake,” she tearfully tells Ben how the rejection heart her. Along the way, the three friends rediscover their bond.

As it turns out, Spears feels Lynne is no different than her on-screen mother. “Scene in a movie I did a ways back!!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom…and she doesn’t want to see me !!!” she captioned a post on March 31. “I know…PRETTY F–KING SAD !!! I mean… Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so…”

The 2002 teen drama was produced by MTV. It was a box office smash but received generally negative reviews. Despite such, the movie has a cult following. It was also Spears’ debut lead role.