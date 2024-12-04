Britney Spears Has Moved out of the US, Sparks Concern With New Videos

Britney Spears has seemingly moved to Mexico, sparking more concern among fans for her well-being. In a series of videos shared to Instagram on her 43rd birthday Tuesday, the “Baby One More Time” singer revealed she has fled the U.S. and relocated to Mexico due to “incredibly cruel” paparazzi, while also getting her actual age wrong.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me,” Spears, who in 2021 was released from her 13-year conservatorship, said in one video. “They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the “Gimmie More” singer admitted that she’s “not perfect,” she said the paparazzi’s treatment toward her has been “extremely mean and cruel.” She then revealed, “That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

Spears shared the video Tuesday TMZ obtained photos of the singer landing in Cabo San Lucas on Dec. 2. In the images, Spears was all smiles as she arrived wearing a white trench coat, black hat and sunglasses. A source later told PEOPLE that Spears “jetted off to Mexico with friends” in a private jet” and “treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday. She loves Mexico and can’t wait to celebrate in the sun.”

In a separate video Tuesday, Spears again condemned the paparazzi’s treatment of her as she appeared to address a photo of her that surfaced Monday that captured her boarding a private jet on an L.A. tarmac while holding a grill lighter to her lips.

“I’m not really sure why the paparazzi have me going on a plane looking like I’m wearing a Jason mask,” she said. ““It doesn’t even look like me. I don’t know why I have a torch in my hand honestly. I think my friend accidentally gave that to me.”

In that same video, Spears sparked concern when she joked she was turning 5 and got her actual age wrong, stating, “But anyways, it’s my birthday. I’m not turning 42, I’m turning five this year. I’m turning 5 years old and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.”

Although it remains unclear if Spears has actually relocated to Mexico, her love of the country is well-documented. The singer has celebrated numerous birthdays in Mexico in the past, and even celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, writing on social media at the time, “I’m so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today. Thank you for all the b-day wishes !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne o lie !!!!”

Spears’ 43rd birthday was a big day for the singer for more reasons than just a possible permanent move. Just a day earlier, she was declared legally single seven months after her divorce from Sam Asghari was finalized in Los Angeles on May 2. Following their June 2022 marriage, the former couple separated in late July 2023, with Asghari filing for divorce in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.