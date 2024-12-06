James Van Der Beek Gives Emotional Health Update

James Van Der Beek shared an update on his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer in an emotional sit-down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 47, who announced last month that he had received a cancer diagnosis in August 2023, seemed optimistic when he spoke to Roberts about his physical health. “Physically, I’m great. I’m feeling really good,” he told the journalist. “Emotionally, you know, it’s a lot. It’s really a ride.”

When it comes to his reaction to his cancer diagnosis, Van Der Beek said he was “honestly in shock,” telling Roberts, “I had a whole agenda for what I thought my year would be and what I thought my priorities would be … and the reality that all of that was going to change and take a different trajectory — it felt like a nightmare honestly at first.”

Despite his initial reaction, Van Der Beek said he soon “knew this is going to add many happy years to my life.” The Varsity Blues star explained, “I’m going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I’m gonna look back on thirty years and say, ‘Thank God this happened.’ So what can I do right now in order to make that the case,” he recalled. “And that’s how it was about 90% of the time. I would say that about 10% of the time I was a sobbing, terrified mess.”

The star, who is set to appear in Fox’s upcoming The Real Full Monty to raise cancer awareness, teared up as he praised wife Kimberly for her support throughout this journey. “She’s been amazing,” he said. “She’s really taught me what unconditional love is.”

(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty images)

“I’m someone who has always in the past tried to do everything for everybody and never asked for help myself and this has put me in a position of having to ask for help but having to receive help,” he continued. “And the beautiful blessing of that has been seeing how many people in my life have shown up.”

Last month, Van Der Beek shared his diagnosis with PEOPLE, saying at the time, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.” He added of his prognosis, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”