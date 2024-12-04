Buckingham Palace Gives Heath Update on Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace and Queen Camilla have shared an update on Her Royal Highness’ health after she was forced to pull out of another royal engagement. The 77-year-old British royal reportedly continues to suffer from post-viral fatigue after it was revealed that her recent chest infection last month was a form of pneumonia, which she contracted following her overseas tour to Australia and Samoa.

Camilla’s diagnosis and health update was shared by the royal herself as she spoke with guests at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, according to Us Weekly and PEOPLE. Although Camilla is said to be recovering well from the illness, she was forced to pull out of the outdoor elements of a two-day Qatari state visit to the UK. The royal, who fell ill a month ago, did not attend the traditional kickoff at Horse Guards Parade in London Tuesday morning and was instead driven directly to the palace for a luncheon welcoming the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani. Camilla was said to be in good spirits during the luncheon.

It was also confirmed on the eve of the state visit that Camilla would be reducing her role at the glam state banquet later on Dec. 3 due to her health. It was reported at the time that she was still expected to pose for photos with the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher, but would then retire during the traditional receiving line. She is still expected to attend the dinner and participate in farewells on Dec. 4.

Buckingham Palace first announced the Queen’s health crisis on Nov. 5, when it revealed that Camilla was advised to take a “short period of rest.”

“Her Majesty the queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” the statement read, per The Times. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Camilla ultimately had to pull out of that weekend’s events to commemorate Remembrance Day and canceled further engagements the following week. However, she returned to work on Nov. 12 for a reception at Clarence House for The Booker Prize Foundation, where she said she had “a bit of sort of coughing going on” as a lingering symptom. Camilla is said to be taking her recovery day by day, which has resulted in a few further itinerary changes in recent weeks, including her skipping the Gladiator II premiere on Nov. 13 and Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 22.