Britney Spears Fans Are Heated Over Sister Jamie Lynn’s ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out about her family drama in a new interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, and Britney Spears fans are not impressed. They called the younger sister’s comments “shameful,” in some cases making up their minds based on preview clips ahead of time. So far, Britney herself has not responded.

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke to ABC News’ Juju Chang about her sister’s conservatorship and all the other drama surrounding her famous family. She said that her relationship with Britney is “complicated,” alluding to further revelations in her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said. She said that she regrets the way her sister was treated, but pointed out that she was young at the time and claims that she did not have a say in it. She also denied rumors that she was put in charge of some amount of her sister’s money.

“When [Britney’s conservatorship] was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby,” she said. “I understand just as little about it then as I do now. …There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was [that perception], that was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Still, die-hard fans point back to comments and allusions that Britney has made in the past, accusing all of her family of conspiring against her. Many believe that GMA is participating in an untruthful image rehabilitation campaign with this interview.

Critics lashed out at Jamie Lynn, ABC and just about anyone else they could on Wednesday in support of Britney. Here’s a look at how the Spears family drama played out online.

Money

Fans argued that Jamie Lynn’s apologies and explanations couldn’t be taken too seriously when there is money on the line for her. They thought that book promotion tainted the entire conversation.

Britney’s Reaction

Again, Britney has not reacted directly to her younger sister’s interview yet, but many fans are already making predictions about how she will respond.

Crocodile Tears

Many fans mocked the clips of Jamie Lynn crying in her interview, saying that they still had no sympathy for her.

‘Washed Up’

Fans questioned why Jamie Lynn has been absent from the public eye for so many years and mocked her career trajectory.

Receipts

Of course, fans had some harsh questions that Jamie Lynn was not asked in her interview. Many pointed to moments of exploitation in Britney’s life and asked why her sister was complicit in them.

Unwanted

Some fans thought that this interview was simply a bad idea by producers. They did not believe there were many viewers out there interested in hearing Jamie Lynn’s story.

Cryptic

Finally, some fans have come to expect cryptic messaging from the Spears family, and they believed they got it with Britney’s Instagram post on Tuesday. Many discussed the meanings they intuited from the pop star’s post.