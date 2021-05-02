Billie Eilish Reveals Massive Thigh Tattoo in Vogue Photoshoot

✖

Billie Eilish is ushering in a new era. The "Bad Guy" singer graced the cover of British Vogue in pin-up style lingerie, showing off some new style after previously donning exclusively baggy clothing. In the bombshell photoshoot, fans also got a look at the massive thigh tattoo that Eilish got in 2020. She previously teased its existence in December. "I did get a tattoo," she explained, before adding, "But you won't ever see it."

Eilish opened up to British Vogue about her decision to do such a revealing photoshoot. "I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," she said. "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s---." Eilish admitted that she was drawn especially to corsets because "if I'm honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that's why." Eilish shared the images from the photoshoot on her Instagram with a fierce caption: "I love these pictures and I loved doing this shoot. Do whatever you want whenever you want. F--- everything else."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish explained in the interview that she knew that there would possibly be backlash to her sexy new look. "If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?'" she pondered. "My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--- it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

Eilish had previously explained why she usually wore baggy clothes in a Calvin Klein ad. "That’s why I wear baggy clothes," she said. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she’s slim-thick,' 'she’s not slim-thick,' 'she’s got a flat ass,' 'she's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The Grammy winner is back in a big way with her upcoming album, dropping the first vulnerable single, "Your Power," that features a new sound. "'Your Power' song and video out now. this is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written," Eilish wrote on Instagram. "I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."