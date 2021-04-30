Billie Eilish Reveals 'Vulnerable' Meaning Behind Latest Song 'Your Power'

✖

Billie Eilish released her latest song, "Your Power," on Thursday, calling it one of her favorite songs that she has written and a "vulnerable" release for the 19-year-old artist. The song is the third single from her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, following "My Future" and "Therefore I Am." Like her first album, the incredibly successful When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her new album was produced by her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

"'Your Power' song and video out now. this is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written," Eilish wrote on Instagram, alongside a preview of the video. "I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power." In the video, Eilish sings the song in the wilderness, while a snake coils around her.

Eilish shared the cover art for Happier Than Ever on Tuesday, confirming the album will be out on July 30. The cover highlights Eilish's new blonde hairdo, which replaced the signature green-and-black 'do many became used to seeing her sport. The "Bad Guy" singer did not share a selfie with the new hair until March 17, and later revealed she began coloring it blonde in January. She actually wore a green-and-black wig to the Grammys to keep the new look under wraps.

"MY NEW ALBUM Happier Than Ever OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you," Eilish wrote about the new album earlier this week. "I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel."

Happier Than Ever will be released after over two years of unprecedented success for Eilish. In 2020, she became the youngest solo artist to win the Album of the Year award and just the second artist ever to win all four general field categories in one ceremony. She won Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Earlier this year, she won two more Grammys, with "Everything I Wanted" winning Record of the Year and "No Time to Die" winning Best Song Written for Visual Media. "No Time to Die" is the title song for the next James Bond movie, which wil lfinally be released on Oct. 8 in the U.S. and Sept. 30 in the U.K.