Billie Eilish Sparks Dating Rumors With up and Coming Actor

Billie Eilish might have a new man in her life. According to Page Six, Eilish was spotted hanging out with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Monica over the April 17 weekend. While the singer has not spoken out about the romance rumors, fans have been speculating that she and Vorce are an item due to their latest hangout session.

Page Six reported that Eilish and Vorce were seen grabbing coffee in Santa Monica as they walked her dog, Shark, around. The two kept things casual for their get-together, as the "bad guy" singer was wearing a Snoop Dogg hoodie and biker shorts while Vorce donned an oversized sweatshirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. Eilish and Vorce could be seen getting quite close during their excursion, as the Grammy winner rested her head on her rumored beau's shoulder. The outlet did reach out to reps for both Eilish and Vorce shortly after photos of their Santa Monica hangout went public. The singer's rep declined to comment on whether the pair are dating. The publication noted that Vorce's rep did not immediately respond to their request for comment.

In light of these rumors, you might be wondering what you need to know about Eilish's rumored boyfriend. According to ELLE, he's been acting since 2012 and has appeared in projects such as Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? and Dark Hours: Typee. There isn't much that you can garner about Vorce from his Instagram account, as he made his profile private shortly after the romance rumors emerged. Although, his bio reads, "Actor. Writer. Degenerate." In the past, Eilish noted that she wants to stay mum when it comes to any relationship talk. During her appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in September 2020, she explained why she wants to maintain her privacy regarding her love life.

“I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret," she shared. "I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like ‘What if it goes bad?’” Eilish again kept mum on her relationship status in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. At one point in the special, she alluded to receiving a FaceTime call from her "first love" after her wins at the Grammy Awards in 2020. But, it's not clear whom she was referencing.