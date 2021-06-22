Billie Eilish Addresses Racism Accusations After She Uses Racial Slur in Resurfaced Video

✖

Billie Eilish is addressing the recently resurfaced videos of her using a racist slur in her early teen years. The "Bad Guy" singer, 19, shared a statement to her Instagram Story Monday after a video went viral on social media that appeared to show her saying a slur towards Asian people while mouthing along with Tyler the Creator's 2011 song "Fish." Having been called to respond over the past week, Eilish began her statement by saying it was something she wanted to address "because I'm being labeled something that I am not."

"There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community," she continued. "I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word." The song was the "only time" Eilish had heard that word before, she continued, but "regardless of the ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

She also addressed a video shared on TikTok that showed Eilish using an accent many people took as mocking Asian people, claiming she was actually just speaking in a "silly gibberish made up voice" that was in "NO way imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST." Eilish said she had been using that voice for years, adding, "Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life."

The Grammy-winner continued, "Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it." The "Bury a Friend" artist then said she encouraged this kind of uncomfortable conversation for everyone as we push towards greater learning. "I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality," she concluded her statement. "We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you."