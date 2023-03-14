Avril Lavigne's Juno Awards Speech Interrupted by Topless Streaker

A topless protester interrupted Avril Lavigne's speech at the 2023 Juno Awards Monday night in Edmonton, and she was not happy about it. The woman was apparently protesting a proposed development project on protected land in Ontario, Canada. Lavigne told the woman to "get the f— off" as she tried to introduce performer AP Dhillon.

After Lavigne began her speech, a woman wearing pink pants and nipple pasties, walked around the stage. The woman had "Save the Greenbelt" and "Land Back" written on her body. "Get the f— off," Lavigne told the woman. "Get the f— off, b—." Security eventually took the woman off the stage.

Topless woman crashes JUNOs stage while @AvrilLavigne introduces a performer. “Get the fuck off, bitch.” pic.twitter.com/FZ6OuVP6AB — John R Kennedy (@JRK_Media) March 14, 2023

The protest was referencing the Ontario government's decision to remove 7,400 acres of protected Greenbelt land for housing, CTV News explains. Officials expect to build about 50,000 new homes on the land, with production starting no later than 2025. The move to issue new regulations allowing the developments to be built has been highly controversial in Canada. Ontatio's auditor general and integrity commissioner are investigating the decision.

Lavigne referenced the incident later in the show when she picked up the TikTok Juno fan choice award. "Now, nobody try anything this time or the Canadian will come out of me, and I'll f— a b— up," she said, notes PEOPLE. Actor Simu Liu, who hosted the show, later praised Lavigne for "handing that topless lady like a champion."

Lavigne earned five nominations at the Juno Awards, which are presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. However, she has made headlines lately for her personal life. She was spotted kissing rapper Tyga at Paris Fashion Week, just days after it was confirmed that Lavigne and Mod Sun called off their engagement. When photos of Lavigne hanging out with Tyga surfaced last month, sources first said they were just friends, but their appearance in Paris appeared to show otherwise.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer has not publicly commented on her split with Mod Sun, but he posted a statement on Instagram last month. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed... I just know there's a plan for it all," the musician wrote on Feb. 28. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."