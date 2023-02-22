Avril Lavigne Spotted With Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend

Does Avril Lavigne have a new man in her life? As TMZ reported, Lavigne was recently spotted on a dinner date with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga. The news comes shortly after it was reported that Lavigne ended her engagement to Mod Sun.

On Sunday night, Lavigne and Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, were seen at Nobu in Los Angeles. While they reportedly dined with others, TMZ did note that Lavigne and Tyga seemed to hit it off. After dining, they shared a hug in the parking lot before driving off in the same car together. The publication reported that they've spoken to sources close to the pair and they said that they've been spending time together as of late. However, it's unclear if their relationship has turned romantic.

Lavigne and Tyga's hangout comes on the heels of the news that the "What the Hell" singer broke up with Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith. Lavigne and Smith got engaged in April 2022 in Paris after around a year of dating. At the time, the "Complicated" singer opened up about the proposal to PEOPLE, saying, "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

Alas, they weren't able to make things work. Sources told TMZ that Lavigne and Mod Sun tried to keep their engagement alive and that they were "on and off" recently. They ultimately decided to end things for good. It's unclear exactly what led to their decision to split. Although, a rep for Mod Sun did address the report and told TMZ that he and Lavigne "were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for [a] tour so if anything has changed that's news to him."

Weeks before this news broke, Mod Sun released a new album, God Save the Teen. The album includes the track, "Avril's Song," in which he sings about how important Lavigne has been in his life, "She blew me a kiss, And I didn't wanna blow my brains out anymore. And she is everything I'm not. Without her, I am lost."