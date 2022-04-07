Avril Lavigne Engaged to Mod Sun

✖

Avril Lavigne and fellow rocker Mod Sun are engaged! The couple shared the news on Instagram Thursday, posting several amazing photos taken near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The two started dating after meeting at a songwriting session and made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Last weekend, they went to the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas together.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," Lavigne, 37, told PEOPLE, which published exclusive photos from the proposal. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

Mod, whose real name is Dylan Smith, proposed with a custom, heart-shaped ring set in in a royal setting with little hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills. The words "Hi Icon" are engraved in it, Lavigne told PEOPLE. It is a reference to the first words he told her. Mod also had "Mod + Lavigne" engraved inside.

"He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met; we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on," Lavigne said. "We've worn them every day since, so it's only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."

Although the proposal was a surprise, Lavigne said she felt Mod was the one soon after they met. They co-wrote "Cannonball," the opening track to Lavigne's new album, Love Sux. They hope to continue their artistic collaboration while building a life together, the "Sk8er Boi" singer said.

"I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together," Lavigne told PEOPLE. "It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between."

Lavigne previously told PEOPLE in February she met Mod just two days after she planned to take a break from dating. She was getting out of a big relationship and thought about staying single. That all changed when she started writing with Mod. "It was fun and exciting, and I decided, 'F— it. Life's short.' I'm a Libra. I love love," she said.

"The day we met, I knew you were the one," Mod wrote on Instagram. "Together forever till our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked [into] your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath... I said, 'Will you marry me?' + she said 'yes.' I love you Avril."

This will be Lavigne's third marriage. She was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009, then Nickelback's Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Mod made headlines when he was in a relationship with Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau. He later had a monogamous relationship with Thorne, then dated Mongeau monogamously.