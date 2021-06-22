Avril Lavigne's First TikTok Has the Perfect Celebrity Cameo

✖

Avril Lavigne shared her very first TikTok on Monday, June 21, and her video featured a cameo from an incredibly fitting guest. The clip starts with Lavigne dressed as her early 2000s-self, wearing black shorts, a black tank top and her signature striped tie as she lip-syncs to hear early hit "Sk8er Boi" while sitting on top of a skate ramp.

As the song hits the chorus, the camera zooms in on Lavigne's tie and out on the same tie, this time worn by the most famous of skater boys, Tony Hawk. After giving the camera a grin, Hawk begins to skate the ramp, performing a few tricks before giving his board a twirl. Lavigne posted the TikTok on Go Skateboarding Day, and included a note on her Instagram encouraging fans to watch Hawk skate via The Skate Park Project's (formerly The Tony Hawk Foundation) TikTok page. The Canadian star also shared several photos of herself and Hawk from their day of filming, writing, "I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!"

The ramp in Lavigne's video seems to reside in her backyard, as it's the same one featured in a May Instagram video the singer shared of herself attempting to skate the ramp before falling just as the person behind the camera urged her to "be careful." "Are you still filming?" Lavigne asked after falling, and when she received an affirmative answer, she smiled and said, "I'm okay." "Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it’s made my friends and I laugh all week," her caption read. "That’s what I get for sk8ing in my slippers and dress."

Over the past few years, Hawk has become something of a social media sensation himself with his tweets about encounters with people who don't recognize him. "TSA agent (checking my ID): 'Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!'" he tweeted in 2017. "Me: exactly Her: 'Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days' Me: 'this.'" In 2019, he had an issue with his rental car. "At rental car agency, can’t find my name on the monitor to find my car, go inside & wait in line," he wrote. "Finally get to the front, agent sees me & says 'you really are Tony Hawk.' Me: um, yes. I was looking for my name outside on the list. Him: 'I deleted it because I thought it was fake.'"

He also ran into some disbelief while getting tested for COVID-19 last year. "at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids," a December tweet began. "woman looking over papers: 'okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?' me: yes her: 'Are you pulling my leg? me: no, we are all directly related to him."