Another Gospel Singer Has Died: 'Brief Illness' Preceded Dele Gold's Death

Yet another tough loss death has the gospel music community in mourning this week. According to the Daily Post and Legit, Dele Gold has died.

No location of death or exact cause of death was disclosed in reports, only that he died on Wednesday following a "brief illness." The name of the illness has not been disclosed.

The death of Dele Gold (real name Dele Agbeyo) follows several in the global gospel community this year, including Marco Joseph, Sandra Crouch, KODA and Egbin Orun. Many compared the death of the "Miliki Gospel King" to the recent passing of Aduke Penkele (a.k.a. Aduke Gold).

Gospel artist Alayo Melody wrote on Instagram, "Dele Gold died kee?? Ahhh This is getting too much ooo!!!! May God help us to stop this untimely death. Dele Agbeyo May your soul rest well." He later shared a musical tribute, with the caption, "Tribute for my dear brother Dele Gold Agbeyo and Aduke Gold [crying emoji] It's a month ago Aduke Gold left this sinful world and now Dele Gold Agbeyo[crying emoji] It's so sad. May God grant them Eternal Rest. Ojo ajina sira ooo."

In another tribute, singer Wonder Doyin Kujore wrote, "Nothing in this world… let us live today and leave tomorrow for God.. I find it difficult to post people that died prematurely because it sadden my heart but I just have to pay my last respect here. Hmmmm this life is full of vanity. Rest in peace Dele Agbotikuyo Dele Gold."