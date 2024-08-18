Update, Aug. 18, 9:14 a.m. ET: Aduke Gold, the late gospel singer, did not die during a fibroid removal surgery, as has been rumored online. AllAfrica shares a quote from Gold's brother, Aderogbo Ajayi, clarifying that the singer's cause of death was cervical cancer or due to "vertigo complications

"She was ill; she had cervical cancer," he said. "She was taken to UCH in Ibadan, but unfortunately, she died. We have gotten the death certificate, and whoever is spreading false information should stop. Our daughter was ill; she had cervical cancer, and to the Glory of God, she rested on Monday, the 12th of August."

Original Story, Aug. 13, 3:13 p.m. ET: Aduke Gold, a gospel singer known across the globe, has died. According to Punch, the Christian vocalist died on Monday while being treated at University College Hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria.

Gold's age and official cause of death were not made available as of press time. However, Punch's source, an unnamed individual described as "close" to Gold, claimed the gospel artist was battling an undisclosed illness in the two months prior to her death. National Waves claims that vertigo complications contributed to the "Nitori ogo" singer's death.

Esther Igbekele, one of Gold's peers in the gospel genre, honored the late "Anu Ni Mo Fe" vocalist with a pair of social media tributes, writing, "A general has fallen. RIP," and "You started very young as Aduke Penkele growing big to Aduke Gold.. But today you are no more. The heaven has gain an Angel Sleep on Dearest sister. RIP."

Punch also cited an additional remark from Igbekele that no longer appears to be live on social media. Igbekele added, "Despite the competitive nature of the gospel music industry, Aduke Gold made a significant impact with her soul-lifting songs and unwavering dedication to her craft.

"Her talent and passion earned her a growing fanbase and increasing popularity, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by many."