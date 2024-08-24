Singer Dies After Heart Attack: Family Members Confirm Death of Marco Joseph

A beloved vocalist is dead. Singer Marco Joseph, known for his work with family act the Zabron Singers, died on Wednesday at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania. His brother and sister confirmed the death to Nation.Africa. He was 29.

The gospel singer is said to have died after suffering a heart attack days before his death, with loved ones alluding to cardiac complications around the incident.

"The doctors said he had a heart problem that required emergency surgery," Joseph's sister, Victoria Zabron, told the outlet. "He was undergoing heart treatment at Muhimbili Hospital last night but he did not make it. The funeral will be held at his aunt's house in Mikocheni. The body is still in the mortuary at the moment."

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, according to mpasho. The Zabron Singers Group also formally confirmed Joseph's death in posts to their official Instagram account.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love, prayers, and support during this difficult time," the group wrote.

Joseph's death is the latest passing to rock the gospel music community, following recent deaths of Sandra Crouch, KODA, Egbin Orun and Aduke Gold.