Gospel Singer KODA Dead at 45

KODA, a beloved gospel singer, died on Sunday, according to reports coming out of Africa. He was 45.

News of KODA's death can be traced back to Metro TV Ghana, with multiple outlets, such as Modern Ghana, citing its reporting. However, only a brief Instagram post about the news can be found. Online confirmation soon came via radio station Joy FM. The radio outlet spoke to Nii Okai, a fellow gospel musician and friend of KODA's, who confirmed the news.

"KODA has passed onto glory in the early hours of Sunday April 21, 2024," Okai told Joy FM. "Let us pray for the family as we all process the news of his transition."

Not much else concrete is known as of press time. Modern Ghana's write-up claimed "kidney disease" was the cause of death, though Joy FM did not confirm that fact.

KODA, whose full name is Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, is best known for songs like "Hosanna," "Guide Me" and the Nacy collaboration "Nkwa Abodoo."