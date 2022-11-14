Nick Carter Honors Brother Aaron With Mental Health Fund

Nick Carter is honoring his brother Aaron Carter's memory in a very important way. TMZ reported that Nick and his sister Angel, who was Aaron's twin, are raising money for a children's mental health charity in their late brother's honor. Aaron died on Nov. 5 after being discovered unresponsive at his home in California. He was 34 years old.

Nick and Angel have reportedly started a fund to help benefit a group called On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children's Mental Health. On Our Sleeves helps provide communities across America with access to evidence-informed educational resources to help educate families and advocates about mental health issues. As TMZ noted, Nick has championed this organization for years and has served as an ambassador for them. Thanks to their new fund, fans will be able to donate to the cause if they want to pay tribute to the late pop star. A representative for Nick said about this news, "By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."

As previously stated, this move comes after Aaron's untimely death at the age of 34. Soon after the news broke, Nick released a statement about the news in which he paid tribute to his younger brother. He posted a series of throwback photos along with a message about the "complicated" relationship that they had in recent years.

"My heart has been broken today," Nick began. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed." He then addressed Aaron's struggles with addiction, alluding that this was the reason behind his passing. At this time, an official cause of death has not been publicly revealed. Nick's caption continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."