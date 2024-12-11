Singer With 7-Decade Career Dead at 88: Family Confirms Death of Dickie Rock

Irish singer Richard “Dickie” Rock has died. The Dublin-born artist, who was a member of The Miami Showband and also represented Ireland in the 1966 Eurovision Song Contest, “passed away peacefully” on Friday, Dec. 6 at the age of 88, his family confirmed in a statement. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“The children of Dickie Rock are saddened to confirm that he passed away peacefully today (6th December 2024),” the statement read, per The Irish Times. “His children, Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter will miss him very much. Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family… The family ask for privacy to grieve at this very sad time.”

Born in Dublin’s North Strand in 1936 and growing up in Cabra, Rock was widely regarded as “Ireland’s first pop superstar.” He rose to prominence during the era of showbands in Ireland and went on to enjoy a seven-decade career, during which time he scored 13 Top 10 hits throughout his time with The Miami Showband, including No. 1 hits with songs like “Georgie Porgie,” “Every Step of the Way,” and “From The Candystore on the Corner.” Rock joined the group in 1963 and continued to perform with them until 1972, when he left to embark on a solo career.

Paying tribute to Rock online, The Miami Showband’s Stephen Travers wrote, “I am so very sad to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam [May his soul be at the right hand of God].”

Rock is also well-remembered for his solo performance at the 1966 Eurovision Song Contest. Representing Ireland in the competition, the singer finished fourth with a performance of the song “Come Back to Stay,” which soared to No. 1 in Ireland.

Rock continued to perform into his ‘80s, and following a seven-decade career, announced his retirement at the age of 84 in 2021.

Leading tributes to the late musician, Irish President Michael D Higgins described him as a “performer of the highest quality” and an “iconic figure.” Higgins added, “Rock’s popularity, both in the Miami Showband and as a solo artist, was such that he remained a hugely popular entertainer through succeeding generations.”

Rock was predeceased by his wife Judy, who passed away in 2020. A funeral mass for the singer is set to be held in his native Cabra, Dublin, on Thursday, The Irish Times reported.