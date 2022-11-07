Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday but Carter's cause of death currently remains undetermined. Deadline reports that "additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in." TMZ was first to report Carter's death though, at the time, the local sheriff's office only confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased.

Following Carter's shocking death, his brother Nick Carter — of the '90s pop boy band Backstreet Boys — took to Instagram to memorialize his younger sibling. "My heart is broken," he wrote in the post seen above. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Nick continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth....God,Please take care of my baby brother."

On Sunday night, during a concert in London, the Backstreet Boys honored Carter, with singer Kevin Richardson telling the crowd, "Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday." He added, "We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick's little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old."

Richardson went on to say, "He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support." After the group embraced Nick in a hug, Howie Dorough announced, "We'd like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother." The band then went into their song "Breathe."