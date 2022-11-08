Lindsay Lohan Remembers Late Ex Aaron Carter

Lindsay Lohan is mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Lohan released a statement about Carter's passing. It was reported on Saturday that Carter died at the age of 34 after being found unresponsive at his home in California.

Following Carter's death, Lohan spoke to ET's Danny Directo about her ex, whom she briefly dated in the early 2000s. She told the reporter that there's still a "lot of love" there for Carter and his family. The Mean Girls star added, "My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace. And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there." Lohan isn't the only one of Carter's exes who is publicly mourning his passing.

Shortly after it was reported that Carter had died, his ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff, shared a tribute to him on social media. Her message began, "For Aaron -- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world." Duff continued, "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy,"

On Saturday, it was reported that Carter died at the age of 34. He was reportedly discovered in his bathtub and the authorities were alerted that a "male had drowned." However, it should be noted that as of Monday, Carter's cause of death has not been confirmed. The late singer leaves behind a son, Prince, and his partner, Melanie Martin. Following his death, Martin reacted to the news on TikTok by posting a video of herself in tears. She later issued a statement to TMZ that read, "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Members of the Carter family, including the late singer's brother Nick Carter, have since addressed the tragic news. Nick wrote on Instagram that his heart is "broken." He continued, "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed." The Backstreet Boys singer ended his message with a touching note, writing, "I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth... God, please take care of my baby brother."