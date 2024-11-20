Liam Payne Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Liam Payne was laid to rest in a private funeral service Wednesday. The private service was held at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, England, located not far from where the former One Direction star was born in the city of Wolverhampton. Photos shared by TMZ showed Payne’s coffin arriving to the church in a horse-drawn carriage, with other images showing floral arrangements, one in the shape of bowling pins — a nod to Payne’s favorite pastime — and another reading “DADDY,” per new.com.au.

Payne’s closest family and friends gathered for the service, including his parents, Geoff and Karen, who were seen walking close to their late son’s coffin. Payne’s ex Cheryl Cole, with whom he shared 7-year-old son Bear, was also in attendance, though the New York Post reported that Bear did not appear to be there. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was pictured arriving to the service in an all-black outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik – as well as former X Factor judge Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman were also in attendance. Other attendees included TV presenter and actor James Corden, BBC Radio host Scott Mills, Girls Aloud members Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, and Damian Hurley, the 22-year-old son of actress Liz Hurley.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday November 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

The former One Direction star, 31, died on Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of a third-floor room at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Wednesday’s serving taking place just two weeks after his father brought his body back from Argentina. Three people were detained in Argentina earlier this month in connection to his death.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the singer’s family said in a statement at the time. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

The singer’s sister Nicola later shared her own statement to Instagram, writing that Payne was “truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”

His sister Ruth also paid tribute, writing in part, “Thank you for changing my life, thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I’ll ever have! We’ll take care of [Payne’s son] Bear and he will always know how incredible his Dad is and how much you idolize him. I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. Love you, oh ho way heart misses you. One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything. I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”

Payne is survived by his parents, his two sisters, and his 7-year-old son, Bear.