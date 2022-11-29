Aaron Carter's Mom Gives Updates on What Will Happen to His Remains

Aaron Carter's remains are heading back to his home state of Florida, where his family intends to spread his ashes, the late musician's family shared Tuesday with TMZ. Aaron's mother, Jane Carter, told the outlet that her family had plans to scatter her son's ashes in the ocean of the Florida Keys sometime in the spring and that they plan to scatter them alongside some remains from his late sister, Leslie Carter.

Jane added that some of Aaron and Leslie's ashes have also been put aside so that they can later be buried with her upon her passing. As of right now, Aaron's remains are still with his twin sister, Angel Carter, until the family ceremony takes place next year. Jane added that her late son's former fiancée, Melanie Martin, will not be part of said ceremony.

Aaron's mother also revealed that NSYNC's Lance Bass did reach out to her older son, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, as well as to Angel, offering the Carters the use of his Los Angeles home for a memorial service for Aaron, but the family reportedly decided to postpone their memorial plans due to death threats that have been made against them since Aaron's passing.

The "Aaron's Party" singer was found dead at the age of 34 in the bathtub at his house in Lancaster, California on Nov. 5. No official cause of death has been announced, but police did note that prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found in the musician's bedroom. The former child star's family has been mourning his loss ever since, with big brother Nick penning an emotional tribute to Aaron on Instagram shortly after his passing.

"My heart has been broken today," he began. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," the Backstreet Boys star continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth....God, please take care of my baby brother."